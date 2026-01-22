Author and educator Vilenti Tulloch, Nourish Wellness Cafe, Word Nerd

This new year is all about clean starts.

In the case of education, that means sources of connection that can create long-lasting change in the lives and evolution of young students. Vilenti Tulloch is a local educator who not only is the CEO of Academic Leadership Association , but has recently published a book about that work titled, “Engage to Excel: Building Trust, Belonging, and Success in the Middle School Years.” We speak with him about the importance of those formative middle school years and the upcoming book release event at the White Lion Brewery this weekend.

Then we clean up our diets with healthy local food from our favorite local farms. Nourish Wellness Cafe has spent the past decade serving healthy local vegetarian and vegan creations to the community of western Mass., and this year they are expanding with a new location in the Eastworks building in Easthampton. We talk with owner Casey Flaherty and partner Kyle Steinberg about the move and the importance of organic and local food to them and the area.