SSO's 'Planet Earth,' Word Nerd, The Iron Horse

Valentine’s Day is this Saturday, so today we’re talking about love.

What is it? We hear the answer to that question, at least in a lexicographical fashion, when Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , defines love for us, and some of the disappointment the public has had with its etymology.

Love comes to town when the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) hosts a pair of U.S. debuts. “ Planet Earth : A Symphonic Journey” pairs film and symphony to expand on Gustav Holst's “Planets” series and an abundance of budding love. We chat with conductor and composer Johan de Meij, filmmaker Dyan Machan, and SSO president Heather Caisse-Roberts about the many firsts this program entails.