© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

SSO's 'Planet Earth,' Word Nerd, The Iron Horse

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:54 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to The Iron Horse Executive Director Chris Freeman.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260209_192551258.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to The Iron Horse Executive Director Chris Freeman.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Valentine’s Day is this Saturday, so today we’re talking about love.

What is it? We hear the answer to that question, at least in a lexicographical fashion, when Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, defines love for us, and some of the disappointment the public has had with its etymology.

Love comes to town when the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) hosts a pair of U.S. debuts. “Planet Earth: A Symphonic Journey” pairs film and symphony to expand on Gustav Holst's “Planets” series and an abundance of budding love. We chat with conductor and composer Johan de Meij, filmmaker Dyan Machan, and SSO president Heather Caisse-Roberts about the many firsts this program entails.

And, if you love live music, The Iron Horse in Northampton is looking for your love as they unveil an ambitious new effort to support their programming. We talk with Executive Director Chris Freeman about their “Playing It Forward” campaign, as well as the importance of that venue as community connective tissue, and how you can be a part of its future.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICEVENTSWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith