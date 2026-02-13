© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Emily King, Deep River Ramblers, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
Thursday continues to steal all of Friday’s thunder with two musical guests making incredible sounds all over the area.

We are joined by Emily King’s incredible versatility in both voice and guitar before her performance in Amherst tonight at The Drake. The much acclaimed artist has collaborated and toured with the likes of Sara Bareilles, Alicia Keys, Robert Glasper and many many others, and we get to hear how deft and heartfelt her sound is for Live Music Thursday.

And, The Iron Horse is launching a new Sunday-morning series anchored by a hit list of local musicians dedicated to bringing the community together through song. The Happy Valley Bluegrass Church is far more secular than its name implies, but we get a taste of the community sing-a-long that the event aspires to be with the Deep River Ramblers.

And our weekly chat with U.S. Rep Jim McGovern touches on congressional reactions to more Epstein files, the relief from Canadian tariffs, the ongoing issue of ICE funding, and some of the nuances of how his office interacts with us, the public.

