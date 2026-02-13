Live music with Emily King, Deep River Ramblers, Rep. Jim McGovern

Thursday continues to steal all of Friday’s thunder with two musical guests making incredible sounds all over the area.

We are joined by Emily King ’s incredible versatility in both voice and guitar before her performance in Amherst tonight at The Drake . The much acclaimed artist has collaborated and toured with the likes of Sara Bareilles, Alicia Keys, Robert Glasper and many many others, and we get to hear how deft and heartfelt her sound is for Live Music Thursday.

And, The Iron Horse is launching a new Sunday-morning series anchored by a hit list of local musicians dedicated to bringing the community together through song. The Happy Valley Bluegrass Church is far more secular than its name implies, but we get a taste of the community sing-a-long that the event aspires to be with the Deep River Ramblers .