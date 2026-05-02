Boca Tuya, Free Comic Book Day, "Absence, Presence"

It’s Free Comic Book Day! Started 24 years ago, shops and libraries around the country have given away millions of issues in the ensuing years. We chat with Xtian Reader of Comics ‘N More in Easthampton about how they’re celebrating this year, and the community connections this day brings

The Adams Theater will showcase the work of artists who are looking at grief and connection through the lens of Dance. Boca Tuya has been in residence honing a massive work called Yahaira Yahaira, and we’ll speak with founder Omar Román de Jesús company manager Rachel Secrest and Theater Director Yina Moore about the importance of being given space and more.

And on Sunday, folx will gather to celebrate the memory and work of a beloved member of the community lost over the winter. Nat Graves was a conduit for creation, and we’ll talk with Kat Adler about the memorial Absence|Presence that honors them at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls.