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The Fabulous 413

Boca Tuya, Free Comic Book Day, "Absence, Presence"

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 2, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
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folx from dance company Boca Tuya, The Adams Theater, and the Fabulous 413 Team at the Adams Theater
K. Smith
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NEPM
folx from dance company Boca Tuya, The Adams Theater, and the Fabulous 413 Team at the Adams Theater

It’s Free Comic Book Day! Started 24 years ago, shops and libraries around the country have given away millions of issues in the ensuing years. We chat with Xtian Reader of Comics ‘N More in Easthampton about how they’re celebrating this year, and the community connections this day brings

The Adams Theater will showcase the work of artists who are looking at grief and connection through the lens of Dance. Boca Tuya has been in residence honing a massive work called Yahaira Yahaira, and we’ll speak with founder Omar Román de Jesús company manager Rachel Secrest and Theater Director Yina Moore about the importance of being given space and more.

And on Sunday, folx will gather to celebrate the memory and work of a beloved member of the community lost over the winter. Nat Graves was a conduit for creation, and we’ll talk with Kat Adler about the memorial Absence|Presence that honors them at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls.

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The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSDANCELITERATURETHEATERCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith