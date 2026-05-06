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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Max Wareham, Red Shirt Farm, Mr. Universe

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:06 PM EDT
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Banjoist Max Wareham visits The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
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Banjoist Max Wareham visits The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Red Shirt Farm is a prodigal agricultural endeavor yet is innovating with vigor. Not only are they using green methods to heat their greenhouses, but a brand new farm store is helping provide fresh produce and local products to folx in the northern and central Berkshires. We speak with farmers Jim and Sarah Schultz with Berkshire Agricultural Venture’s Dan Carr about the story of the farm and more.

We also have Live Music Monday from Max Wareham. The storied banjo player and historian has a brand new album due out in June and he takes stage at the Parlor Room May 8. We hear how recording this album by himself in the most bluegrass-y of locations has shifted his perspective on the music he makes.

And it’s Star Wars Day, and even though Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, is more of a Star Trek person, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate by talking about super massive black holes, binary star systems and other things that pop up in the galaxy far, far away.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURESCIENCE
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte