Music with Max Wareham, Red Shirt Farm, Mr. Universe

Red Shirt Farm is a prodigal agricultural endeavor yet is innovating with vigor. Not only are they using green methods to heat their greenhouses, but a brand new farm store is helping provide fresh produce and local products to folx in the northern and central Berkshires. We speak with farmers Jim and Sarah Schultz with Berkshire Agricultural Venture’s Dan Carr about the story of the farm and more.

We also have Live Music Monday from Max Wareham. The storied banjo player and historian has a brand new album due out in June and he takes stage at the Parlor Room May 8. We hear how recording this album by himself in the most bluegrass-y of locations has shifted his perspective on the music he makes.