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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Anne Fadiman, The Dream Eaters, Mr. Universe on Pluto

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
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Author and Professor Anne Fadiman (center) with the Hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
1 of 4  — Fab 413: Anne Fadiman
Author and Professor Anne Fadiman (center) with the Hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Dream Eaters
2 of 4  — Fab 413: Dream Eaters Shea
The Dream Eaters
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed (left) with Monte Belmonte
3 of 4  — Universe hungry suns1.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed (left) with Monte Belmonte
Salman Hameed / Kainaat University
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today explores things in smaller sizes, like tiny pithy songs about the quirky nonsense of our lives. The Dream Eaters are a Brooklyn based band whose catchy pop nuggets have striking video and dance components. What started as a quote unquote serious project intended for YouTube has grown to something with a trajectory all its own and we speak with Elizabeth LeBaron and Jake Zavracky about their origins, music, and aesthetic.

Essayist and professor Anne Fadiman has recently released a new collection. Frog and other essays is a personal look at a wide variety of unlikely and very personal connections, successes, and the finite. We speak with the Whately author about this stage of her work, and the many diversions found within its pages, as she readies for an in-person event in Northampton at Broadside Bookshop on March 18th

And Mr. Universe Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed wades through the Oscar aftermath to take a look at the troubling tale of Pluto and what it means for ongoing science and scientific process.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELITERATUREMUSICSCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith