Author Anne Fadiman, The Dream Eaters, Mr. Universe on Pluto

Today explores things in smaller sizes, like tiny pithy songs about the quirky nonsense of our lives. The Dream Eaters are a Brooklyn based band whose catchy pop nuggets have striking video and dance components. What started as a quote unquote serious project intended for YouTube has grown to something with a trajectory all its own and we speak with Elizabeth LeBaron and Jake Zavracky about their origins, music, and aesthetic.

Essayist and professor Anne Fadiman has recently released a new collection. Frog and other essays is a personal look at a wide variety of unlikely and very personal connections, successes, and the finite. We speak with the Whately author about this stage of her work, and the many diversions found within its pages, as she readies for an in-person event in Northampton at Broadside Bookshop on March 18th

And Mr. Universe Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed wades through the Oscar aftermath to take a look at the troubling tale of Pluto and what it means for ongoing science and scientific process.