Meadowsweet Farm, High Horse, Word Nerd

Today is full of lofty aspirations, including a farm putting its principles into practice to create better food ways for all of us. Meadowsweet Farm is a Real Organic livestock endeavor in Hawley that is keeping community in milk and meat, and showcasing quite a lot of what the area is producing in their remarkably stocked farm store. We meet Kyra and Gus Tafel, who shifted their location from New York to the W. Massachusetts hilltowns and walk us through their operations, including more lambs, and explain their connections to the methodologies they employ

We’ll also have an extra special Live Music Wednesday with Boston quartet High Horse, who’ve been crafting their sound since their days at Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory. And they’ll show off all of those skills, artistry, and innovation that blends a wealth of Americana traditions with modern songwriting in our studio before you can catch their set at The Foundry in West Stockbridge tonight, March 18th.

And word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, rouses us from slumber to gain a better understanding of the word "dream" and its evolution in English.