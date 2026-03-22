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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Meadowsweet Farm, High Horse, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
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at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
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at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
2 of 7  — PXL_20260317_144815402.jpg
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
3 of 7  — PXL_20260317_143648095.jpg
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
4 of 7  — PXL_20260317_144419577.jpg
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
5 of 7  — PXL_20260317_141730533.jpg
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
6 of 7  — PXL_20260317_150125389.jpg
at Meadowsweet Farm with Gus and Kyra Tafel, and Jennifer Core of CISA
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
High Horse at NEPM Studios
7 of 7  — Fab 413: High Horse
High Horse at NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today is full of lofty aspirations, including a farm putting its principles into practice to create better food ways for all of us. Meadowsweet Farm is a Real Organic livestock endeavor in Hawley that is keeping community in milk and meat, and showcasing quite a lot of what the area is producing in their remarkably stocked farm store. We meet Kyra and Gus Tafel, who shifted their location from New York to the W. Massachusetts hilltowns and walk us through their operations, including more lambs, and explain their connections to the methodologies they employ

We’ll also have an extra special Live Music Wednesday with Boston quartet High Horse, who’ve been crafting their sound since their days at Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory. And they’ll show off all of those skills, artistry, and innovation that blends a wealth of Americana traditions with modern songwriting in our studio before you can catch their set at The Foundry in West Stockbridge tonight, March 18th.

And word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, rouses us from slumber to gain a better understanding of the word "dream" and its evolution in English.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsEDUCATIONWord NerdCISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith