Meadowhawk Farm, Local Vocal Chord Bowl, Word Nerd.

Spring is trying real hard to spring. Thus, we will do our part to gently nudge it along as we visit a small hilltop in Montague where Jo Rosen of Meadowhawk Farm is embracing her role as a seed steward and working towards seed sovereignty. She provides insights to what you can be doing right now to get your own seeds ready for your own garden.

And, the vernal times are when more than just birds break into song. The Local Vocal Chord Bowl highlights some of the area's many singing groups across a wide range of ages, and Roxy Schneider and Ann Chiara of founding ensemble Green Street Brew give us a rundown of this Saturday’s gathering at Northampton High School. Plus we get to eavesdrop on a rehearsal with Susan Dillard and the Northampton High School Chamber Choir!