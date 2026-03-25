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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Meadowhawk Farm, Local Vocal Chord Bowl, Word Nerd.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:17 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits a rehearsal for the 2026 Local Vocal Chord Bowl.
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The Fabulous 413 visits a rehearsal for the 2026 Local Vocal Chord Bowl.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Spring is trying real hard to spring. Thus, we will do our part to gently nudge it along as we visit a small hilltop in Montague where Jo Rosen of Meadowhawk Farm is embracing her role as a seed steward and working towards seed sovereignty. She provides insights to what you can be doing right now to get your own seeds ready for your own garden.

And, the vernal times are when more than just birds break into song. The Local Vocal Chord Bowl highlights some of the area's many singing groups across a wide range of ages, and Roxy Schneider and Ann Chiara of founding ensemble Green Street Brew give us a rundown of this Saturday’s gathering at Northampton High School. Plus we get to eavesdrop on a rehearsal with Susan Dillard and the Northampton High School Chamber Choir!

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explains to us why and how we organize adjectives in the way we do as we learn about the Royal Order of Adjectives.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTUREMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTSWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith