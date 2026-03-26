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The Fabulous 413

Remembering Tracy Kidder, music with Salar Nader, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
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Tabla musician Salar Nader joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session before he performs at The Drake in Amherst.
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Tabla musician Salar Nader joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session before he performs at The Drake in Amherst.
Courtesy / Salar Nader

Yesterday, we learned the news of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Tracy Kidder’s passing. Today we revisit some of our conversation with the Williamsburg author after publishing his book, “Rough Sleepers.”

And, we are joined by Salar Nader, protege of Zakir Hussain, as he brings the tabla to the studio for the first time for Live Music Thursday. We hear a preview of his contemporary sound rooted in tradition before he brings his Afghan Music Project to The Drake in Amherst March 26.

Plus, as the war in Iran continues, our listeners want to hear from their elected officials about what the end game will be. Rep. Jim McGovern answers some of your questions about the war in Iran and the future of our own democracy here at home.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTSLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith