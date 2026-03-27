LIVE at the Back Porch Festival!

The Back Porch Festival descends upon Northampton with 60 artists in American Roots music across a dozen venues, and The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from The Iron Horse on to kick things off. For an extra special Live Music Friday, we’re joined by musical guests Willie Carlile , bringing us Queer Country out of Kansas; Olive Klug , singer-songwriter storyteller from Portland, Oregon; Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars who are bringing sounds from New Orleans; and old-timey bluegrass Celtic jazz sounds from our local heroes, The Faux Paws .

We are also joined by the founder of the festival, Jim Olsen, who’s been the host of the Back Porch Radio Show for decades.