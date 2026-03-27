© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE at the Back Porch Festival!

By Monte Belmonte
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Faux Paws perform on The Fabulous 413 for the Back Porch Festival.
1 of 2  — grove1.png
The Faux Paws perform on The Fabulous 413 for the Back Porch Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars perform live for The Fabulous 413 for the Back Porch Festival.
2 of 2  — grove2.png
Sally Baby's Silver Dollars perform live for The Fabulous 413 for the Back Porch Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

The Back Porch Festival descends upon Northampton with 60 artists in American Roots music across a dozen venues, and The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from The Iron Horse on to kick things off. For an extra special Live Music Friday, we’re joined by musical guests Willie Carlile, bringing us Queer Country out of Kansas; Olive Klug, singer-songwriter storyteller from Portland, Oregon; Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars who are bringing sounds from New Orleans; and old-timey bluegrass Celtic jazz sounds from our local heroes, The Faux Paws.

We are also joined by the founder of the festival, Jim Olsen, who’s been the host of the Back Porch Radio Show for decades.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFESTIVALSLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte