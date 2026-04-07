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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Festival of Language and Dialects, artist Don Blanton, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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The first Festival of Language and Dialects happens April 11-12, 2026 at UMass Amherst.
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The first Festival of Language and Dialects happens April 11-12, 2026 at UMass Amherst.
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Artist Don Blanton's exhibit at Westfield on Weekends is coming to a close.
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Artist Don Blanton's exhibit at Westfield on Weekends is coming to a close.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Westfield on Weekends to see Don Blanton's exhibit.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Westfield on Weekends to see Don Blanton's exhibit.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we look at two realms of discovery and one fun party.

Here at the show, we are big fans of language and the many ways that we communicate with each other, and on April 11-12, the first ever Festival of Language and Dialects at UMass Amherst will feature a huge array of activities including a parade! We speak with organizers and linguists Edwin Everhart and Ashley McGraw about the fun that can be had when we listen more closely to each other.

We also head back to Don Blanton’s amazing array of artwork at Westfield on Weekends to hear from the artist himself and president Bob PLasse about his most far-out landscapes and work, and this Sunday’s closing celebration they’re holding for his extended exhibit.

And of course, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College talks to us about the Artemis II mission, which will take humans farther than our species has ever gone before. But it also begs some questions about our priorities between this exploration and the current issues of this nation.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSLANGUAGESCIENCEMr. UniverseEVENTSFESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith