Festival of Language and Dialects, artist Don Blanton, Mr. Universe

Today we look at two realms of discovery and one fun party.

Here at the show, we are big fans of language and the many ways that we communicate with each other, and on April 11-12, the first ever Festival of Language and Dialects at UMass Amherst will feature a huge array of activities including a parade! We speak with organizers and linguists Edwin Everhart and Ashley McGraw about the fun that can be had when we listen more closely to each other.

We also head back to Don Blanton’s amazing array of artwork at Westfield on Weekends to hear from the artist himself and president Bob PLasse about his most far-out landscapes and work, and this Sunday’s closing celebration they’re holding for his extended exhibit.