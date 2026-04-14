Special 413 Day broadcast!
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The Fabulous 413 is joined by Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
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The Fabulous 413 is joined by ornithologist David Sibley for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
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Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions serves as quiz master for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Happy 413 Day from The #Fabulous413!
We're celebrating with a special broadcast before a live audience with Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Kim Driscoll, world-renowned ornithologist David Sibley, and cellist Matthew Thornton.
Plus, we play western Mass. trivia led by trivia master Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions with guests Susan Fenton, former NEPM board president, Fabulous 413 wine friend Ken Washburn, Lauren Clark of Tip Top Wine Shop, and Laura Cardillo of Pullman & Comley.
Trivia round 1
Interview and trivia with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll
Trivia round 2
Interview and trivia with ornithologist David Sibley
Music with Matthew Thornton