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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Special 413 Day broadcast!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 is joined by Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll for 413 Day.
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The Fabulous 413 is joined by Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 is joined by ornithologist David Sibley for 413 Day.
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The Fabulous 413 is joined by ornithologist David Sibley for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions serves as quiz master for 413 Day.
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Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions serves as quiz master for 413 Day.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Happy 413 Day from The #Fabulous413!
We're celebrating with a special broadcast before a live audience with Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Kim Driscoll, world-renowned ornithologist David Sibley, and cellist Matthew Thornton.

Plus, we play western Mass. trivia led by trivia master Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions with guests Susan Fenton, former NEPM board president, Fabulous 413 wine friend Ken Washburn, Lauren Clark of Tip Top Wine Shop, and Laura Cardillo of Pullman & Comley.

Trivia round 1
Interview and trivia with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll
Trivia round 2
Interview and trivia with ornithologist David Sibley
Music with Matthew Thornton

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHISTORYMUSICLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith