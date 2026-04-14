Special 413 Day broadcast!

Happy 413 Day from The #Fabulous413!

We're celebrating with a special broadcast before a live audience with Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Kim Driscoll, world-renowned ornithologist David Sibley, and cellist Matthew Thornton.

Plus, we play western Mass. trivia led by trivia master Chris Bigelow of Cloud 9 Productions with guests Susan Fenton, former NEPM board president, Fabulous 413 wine friend Ken Washburn, Lauren Clark of Tip Top Wine Shop, and Laura Cardillo of Pullman & Comley.

Trivia round 1 Listen • 8:11

Interview and trivia with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll Listen • 14:51

Trivia round 2 Listen • 7:06

Interview and trivia with ornithologist David Sibley Listen • 17:38