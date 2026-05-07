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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Little Garden Theater, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:48 AM EDT
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Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band joins The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260506_174845780.jpg
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band joins The Fabulous 413 for a live music session.
NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Today’s show is a feast for the ears

We’ve got a super fun, extra rare Live Music Wednesday in store with Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band before they take the stage at The Iron Horse in Northampton tonight. They’ve been sterling examples of virtuosity in fingerpicking, slide guitar, and washboard across their many albums and singles, and we get a taste of their award-nominated sound and heritage holding instruments right here in our studios.

We also head to Worthington where William Shakespeare and Tom Stoddard are meeting over a Danish kingdom. The Little Garden Theater is performing both “Hamlet” and the “Hamlet”-inspired “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” this weekend, intrepidly weaving together both stories and their respective casts in innovative ways. We speak with their production’s Danish Prince themself, Ace Tayloe, and hear about the largess of joining these two stories in the hilltowns.

Plus Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, invites us to slide our chairs up to the table and dig into a listener question about the origins of words used to describe meals of the day from breakfast to supper and beyond.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsTHEATERWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTEREVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith