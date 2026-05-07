Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Little Garden Theater, Word Nerd

Today’s show is a feast for the ears

We’ve got a super fun, extra rare Live Music Wednesday in store with Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band before they take the stage at The Iron Horse in Northampton tonight. They’ve been sterling examples of virtuosity in fingerpicking, slide guitar, and washboard across their many albums and singles, and we get a taste of their award-nominated sound and heritage holding instruments right here in our studios.

We also head to Worthington where William Shakespeare and Tom Stoddard are meeting over a Danish kingdom. The Little Garden Theater is performing both “Hamlet” and the “Hamlet”-inspired “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” this weekend, intrepidly weaving together both stories and their respective casts in innovative ways. We speak with their production’s Danish Prince themself, Ace Tayloe, and hear about the largess of joining these two stories in the hilltowns.