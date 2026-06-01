© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Pamela Means, author Tom Perrotta, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Musician Pamela Means joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Sessions.
1 of 4  — still0.jpg
Musician Pamela Means joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Sessions.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to author Tom Perrotta about his new book, "Ghost Town," before appearing at Odyssey Bookshop on June 2.
2 of 4  — grove.png
The Fabulous 413 talks to author Tom Perrotta about his new book, "Ghost Town," before appearing at Odyssey Bookshop on June 2.
Courtesy
Musician Pamela Means visits The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
3 of 4  — IMG_0886.JPG
Musician Pamela Means visits The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
4 of 4  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Today we’re exploring some of the hidden aspects of our communities.

Novelist Tom Perrotta’s latest book, “Ghost Town,” touches on a summer in a New Jersey town where the family of one young resident is forever changed and how those experiences shape his future. We get into the suburban spectacle within these pages before you can meet the author himself at Odyssey Bookshop June 2.

In Northampton, some of the area’s folk music heavy hitters are coming together to raise funds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County. One of those folk stars, Pamela Means, joins us for an extra special Live Music Monday as we hear a preview of the music she’ll perform onstage and why this particular cause resonates with her.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, has a wide range of things for us to ponder, including how pigeons use magnetic fields, the ongoing conversation about what, or who, else might be in this universe with us, and whether or not they have already made a visit to the blue dot.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTIONLITERATUREEVENTSYOUTHSCIENCEMr. UniverseGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith