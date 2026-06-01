Music with Pamela Means, author Tom Perrotta, Mr. Universe

Today we’re exploring some of the hidden aspects of our communities.

Novelist Tom Perrotta’s latest book, “ Ghost Town ,” touches on a summer in a New Jersey town where the family of one young resident is forever changed and how those experiences shape his future. We get into the suburban spectacle within these pages before you can meet the author himself at Odyssey Bookshop June 2.

In Northampton, some of the area’s folk music heavy hitters are coming together to raise funds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County. One of those folk stars, Pamela Means, joins us for an extra special Live Music Monday as we hear a preview of the music she’ll perform onstage and why this particular cause resonates with her.