Live music with The Golden Hours, Yacht Rock Revue at Tanglewood, FIFA World Cup

Today has a lotta music, and a little international flair.

Tanglewood is getting a visit from folx who play some of the smoothest music around. The Yacht Rock Revue started in Georgia on a whim, but now brings the sounds of the late 70s and early eighties to stages worldwide, even to their original tunes. We speak with multi-instrumentalists frontman Nicholas Niespodziani about the inspirations of these tunes and the spectacle they’ll bring to the Berkshires on June 21.

Live Music Friday brings a brand-new musical polycule into the studio. The Golden Hours began as an immersive music experience, but has since evolved beyond to be its own creative entity, a blend of the bands The Lowland Hum and David Wax Museum . We hear a sample of what this sonicly-united ensemble will perform on The Iron Horse stage in Northampton on June 14.

And the many games of the FIFA World Cup are underway, but perhaps you are as lost as I am on that front. Lucky for us, NEPM’s own assistant operations supervisor, Cara Foster, is here to give us a bit of insight to the game and its global dominance everywhere, except the US it seems.