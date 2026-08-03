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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Amchitka' play, Cornucopia reopens in Holyoke, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
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Cornucopia Natural Wellness Market reopens in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
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Cornucopia Natural Wellness Market reopens in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to the managing director of "Amchitka" at the Chester Theater,
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The Fabulous 413 talks to the managing director of "Amchitka" at the Chester Theater, Hanna Williams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

AtChester Theater, the third production of their 2026 season is a look at what connects us, even though climate crises and our own isolations.Amchitka” is a premiere work by playwright Mark St. Germain that features a tiny cast, an elaborate set, and aspirations for a better tomorrow. We speak with author and Managing Director Hanna Williams about this show and Chester’s important place in the western Mass. theater landscape.

In Holyoke, the bulk bins runneth over at the brand new home ofCornucopia Natural Wellness Market. The much beloved natural grocer has just reopened in Holyoke after leaving the location it had inhabited in Thornes Marketplace in Northampton for decades. We tour the new digs with owners Nate Clifford and Jade Jump and learn where this shift into Hampden County is leading their future.

Plus, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern explores the country’s ongoing Netanyahu issues, Lindsey Graham’s funeral and its connection to current legislation, Fauci's return to headlines, and a slew of listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERBUSINESS & ECONOMYHEALTHFOODMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith