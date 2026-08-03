'Amchitka' play, Cornucopia reopens in Holyoke, Rep. Jim McGovern

At Chester Theater , the third production of their 2026 season is a look at what connects us, even though climate crises and our own isolations.“ Amchitka ” is a premiere work by playwright Mark St. Germain that features a tiny cast, an elaborate set, and aspirations for a better tomorrow. We speak with author and Managing Director Hanna Williams about this show and Chester’s important place in the western Mass. theater landscape.

In Holyoke, the bulk bins runneth over at the brand new home of Cornucopia Natural Wellness Market . The much beloved natural grocer has just reopened in Holyoke after leaving the location it had inhabited in Thornes Marketplace in Northampton for decades. We tour the new digs with owners Nate Clifford and Jade Jump and learn where this shift into Hampden County is leading their future.