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The Fabulous 413

Music with Gina Coleman, Williamstown Blues & Roots Festival, Midwifery Exchange fundraiser, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
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Blues singer Gina Coleman joins The Fabulous 413 to talk about the new Williamstown Blues & Roots Festival as well as perform for Live Music Friday.
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Blues singer Gina Coleman joins The Fabulous 413 to talk about the new Williamstown Blues & Roots Festival as well as perform for Live Music Friday.
Lex Edwards / NEPM

10 bands from near and far are headed to the northern Berkshires on Aug 15 for the inaugural Williamstown Blues and Roots Festival. Organizer Gina Coleman of Misty Blues joins us for Live Music Friday to talk about this brand-new gathering, the folx who’ll join her on stage for it, and where you can see her and her band perform tonight.

In Northampton, a fun fundraiser will help bring new life to communities on both sides of the Atlantic. The Midwifery Exchange in Ghana is an educational collaboration sharing knowledge between birthing professionals, and on Aug. 1 in Northampton, they’re raising money to help those learning experiences continue. We speak with one of the organization’s core members, Anastasia Hallisey, about the importance of this work and the fun they’ll have on Saturday.

Plus, we return to the wine bunker to the birthplace of the Thunderdome, deep underneath the walls of State Street Fruit Store, to explore a region and style we don’t think gets nearly enough love, but is perfect for summer: Alsatian Gentiles.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeWINE & SPIRITSLive Music SessionsFESTIVALSEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONHEALTH
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith