Music with Gina Coleman, Williamstown Blues & Roots Festival, Midwifery Exchange fundraiser, Wine Thunderdome

10 bands from near and far are headed to the northern Berkshires on Aug 15 for the inaugural Williamstown Blues and Roots Festival. Organizer Gina Coleman of Misty Blues joins us for Live Music Friday to talk about this brand-new gathering, the folx who’ll join her on stage for it, and where you can see her and her band perform tonight.

In Northampton, a fun fundraiser will help bring new life to communities on both sides of the Atlantic. The Midwifery Exchange in Ghana is an educational collaboration sharing knowledge between birthing professionals, and on Aug. 1 in Northampton, they’re raising money to help those learning experiences continue. We speak with one of the organization’s core members, Anastasia Hallisey, about the importance of this work and the fun they’ll have on Saturday.