Quabbin Reservoir, Plays in Place at Historic Deerfield, Word Nerd

Today we are digging deep into western Mass. history.

Nearly 100 years ago, 4 western Mass. towns were disincorporated and their populations moved before the area was filled with water to appease the demand of people on the eastern half of the state. In the intervening years, the towns surrounding the Quabbin Reservoir have struggled to get their needs addressed by the state and this Thursday, folx from those towns have a chance to speak with the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority (MWRA) in person. We hear from Ed Comeau and Matteo Pangallo about the reservoir's true impact.

One of the nation’s oldest towns is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a trio of plays to bring us closer to the stories of the time of revolution. “ A Stake in the Ground: 1776 ” is opening at Historic Deerfield, and we chat with Patrick Gabridge, artistic director of Plays in Place , and Claire Carlson, Historic Deerfield director of museum education, about this collaboration and theatrical journey back in time.