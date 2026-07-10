Live from Berkshire Busk!

We’re on the road exploring a festival bringing performing arts of all sorts to the southern Berkshires all summer long. What began as a project born when we were beginning to head outside again just after lockdown to bring more life and engagement downtown, Berkshire Busk has been placing performers on the streets of downtown Great Barrington. In the intervening years, in addition to growing in scope, they’ve also become a non-profit as well.

We’re broadcasting from the heart of W.E.B. DuBois’ hometown to get a preview of what performances lie ahead for this very weekend.

We hear from the organizers of Berkshire Busk, Gene Carr and Carli Scolforo, and learn about the festival’s origins, it’s impact on the town itself, and the many types of performances you can catch over the course of the summer months.

And then, because the more visual-leaning performing arts are hard to describe on radio, we hear from some of the musicians who you can hear this weekend all around town, Rees Shad, Colby Lewis, Steve Ide, Kat Winston and Michael Aaron, all of whom have distinct takes on music they’ll share with all of us their enthusiastic public.

Big Y is a proud sponsor of the Fabulous 413's broadcast from Berkshire Busk: