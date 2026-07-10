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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live from Berkshire Busk!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:07 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 broadcasted from Great Barrington to highlight Berkshire Busk.
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Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 broadcasted from Great Barrington to highlight Berkshire Busk.
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Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 broadcasted from Great Barrington to highlight Berkshire Busk.
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Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 broadcasted from Great Barrington to highlight Berkshire Busk.
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Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re on the road exploring a festival bringing performing arts of all sorts to the southern Berkshires all summer long. What began as a project born when we were beginning to head outside again just after lockdown to bring more life and engagement downtown, Berkshire Busk has been placing performers on the streets of downtown Great Barrington. In the intervening years, in addition to growing in scope, they’ve also become a non-profit as well.

We’re broadcasting from the heart of W.E.B. DuBois’ hometown to get a preview of what performances lie ahead for this very weekend.

We hear from the organizers of Berkshire Busk, Gene Carr and Carli Scolforo, and learn about the festival’s origins, it’s impact on the town itself, and the many types of performances you can catch over the course of the summer months.

And then, because the more visual-leaning performing arts are hard to describe on radio, we hear from some of the musicians who you can hear this weekend all around town, Rees Shad, Colby Lewis, Steve Ide, Kat Winston and Michael Aaron, all of whom have distinct takes on music they’ll share with all of us their enthusiastic public.

Big Y is a proud sponsor of the Fabulous 413's broadcast from Berkshire Busk:

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsFESTIVALSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith