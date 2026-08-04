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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Jeff Chang on Bruce Lee, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Jeff Chang about his biography of Bruce Lee, "Water, Mirror, Echo."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to author Jeff Chang about his biography of Bruce Lee, "Water, Mirror, Echo."
Courtesy
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Tonight and tomorrow you have a chance to hear about one of America’s most important cultural icons of the 20th century from the author who’s written an incredibly nuanced tome on the figure’s bright but brief life.

Water, Mirror, Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America” examines Lee from birth to death and the many cultural contexts that lead to his acting career and infatuation with many styles of martial arts, drawing parallels to the trajectory of post-war life and culture for Asian-American communities. AuthorJeff Chang joins us to talk about the insights he gleaned in the making of this work from its inception to the lessons he learned in his previous work on hip hop that helped shape this biography. All of which he’ll bring toThe Mount in Lenox for theirSummer Author Series on Aug. 3 and 4.

And Mr. Universe,Kainaat Studios founder and proud member of the Asian community himself Salman Hameed, is not proud of the current administration’s efforts to shift federal science funding from research institutions to specific scientists instead. We get into the details of why that’s a step backwards.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMr. UniverseSCIENCEBOOKSFILM & MOVIESHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith