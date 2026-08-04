Author Jeff Chang on Bruce Lee, Mr. Universe
Tonight and tomorrow you have a chance to hear about one of America’s most important cultural icons of the 20th century from the author who’s written an incredibly nuanced tome on the figure’s bright but brief life.
“Water, Mirror, Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America” examines Lee from birth to death and the many cultural contexts that lead to his acting career and infatuation with many styles of martial arts, drawing parallels to the trajectory of post-war life and culture for Asian-American communities. AuthorJeff Chang joins us to talk about the insights he gleaned in the making of this work from its inception to the lessons he learned in his previous work on hip hop that helped shape this biography. All of which he’ll bring toThe Mount in Lenox for theirSummer Author Series on Aug. 3 and 4.
And Mr. Universe,Kainaat Studios founder and proud member of the Asian community himself Salman Hameed, is not proud of the current administration’s efforts to shift federal science funding from research institutions to specific scientists instead. We get into the details of why that’s a step backwards.