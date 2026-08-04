Author Jeff Chang on Bruce Lee, Mr. Universe

Tonight and tomorrow you have a chance to hear about one of America’s most important cultural icons of the 20th century from the author who’s written an incredibly nuanced tome on the figure’s bright but brief life.

“ Water, Mirror, Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America ” examines Lee from birth to death and the many cultural contexts that lead to his acting career and infatuation with many styles of martial arts, drawing parallels to the trajectory of post-war life and culture for Asian-American communities. Author Jeff Chang joins us to talk about the insights he gleaned in the making of this work from its inception to the lessons he learned in his previous work on hip hop that helped shape this biography. All of which he’ll bring to The Mount in Lenox for their Summer Author Series on Aug. 3 and 4.