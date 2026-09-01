State Rep. candidate Andrew Fitch, Festival of Wales, Mr. Universe

We sneak in one more candidate as the primary looms large on tomorrow’s horizon. Andrew Fitch is challenging the former mayor of North Adams and incumbent candidate for the 1st Berkshire District seat in the State House of Representatives. We talk with the small business owner about how he came to North Adams, his call to public service, the needs of the district and more.

We also bring the nation of Wales very close to the Mass. town of the same name for a weeklong celebration of heritage. The North American Festival of Wales is making its first ever appearance in Western Mass., bringing folx of Welsh descent from near and far together in downtown Springfield. We hear from some of the folx making this year's festivities happen, Megan Williams and Margaret Karhonen, about the 6 days of activity you can join in on.