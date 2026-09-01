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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

State Rep. candidate Andrew Fitch, Festival of Wales, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 1, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
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The North American Festival of Wales happens Sep. 2-6
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The North American Festival of Wales happens Sep. 2-6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Courtesy / NAFOW
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

We sneak in one more candidate as the primary looms large on tomorrow’s horizon. Andrew Fitch is challenging the former mayor of North Adams and incumbent candidate for the 1st Berkshire District seat in the State House of Representatives. We talk with the small business owner about how he came to North Adams, his call to public service, the needs of the district and more.

We also bring the nation of Wales very close to the Mass. town of the same name for a weeklong celebration of heritage. The North American Festival of Wales is making its first ever appearance in Western Mass., bringing folx of Welsh descent from near and far together in downtown Springfield. We hear from some of the folx making this year's festivities happen, Megan Williams and Margaret Karhonen, about the 6 days of activity you can join in on.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and temporarily UMass Amherst, is excited about a new way to view the sky. We learn more about how the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is expanding the view for future astronomical research, including the ways its collaborative nature might just be a lesson for us all.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSEVENTSMr. UniverseSCIENCEELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith