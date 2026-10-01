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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Flamenco Boston, artist Charlie Gould, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
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Flamenco Boston joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
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Flamenco Boston joins The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Charlie Gould's painting "Passed Over" hangs at NEPM's studios.
2 of 2  — IMG_2333.JPG
Charlie Gould's painting "Passed Over" hangs at NEPM's studios.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is full of archaic lore.

Which sometimes comes in the form of movement and sound. Flamenco Boston has been keeping their centuries-old tradition alive in New England, and tonight these dancers and musicians perform at the Holyoke Library. They make a stop at our studios to share their incredible artistry and teach us more about this artform’s origin in feet and on guitars far beyond the Iberian Peninsula.

Last night, NEPM hosted an open house to share the new local artwork we’ve brought into our building. One of the paintings on our floor depicts a unique landmark of Springfield that happens to be right beside the NEPM building itself. We speak with artist Charlie Gould about the legends surrounding the house that sits underneath the I-91 highway, and what makes it a compelling subject.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, wishes us well with a dive into the language that emerged from the ancient beliefs and attributions of the four humours, and how such language ends up in more laughable places today.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREDANCEMUSICLive Music SessionsWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith