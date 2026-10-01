Flamenco Boston, artist Charlie Gould, Word Nerd

Today is full of archaic lore.

Which sometimes comes in the form of movement and sound. Flamenco Boston has been keeping their centuries-old tradition alive in New England, and tonight these dancers and musicians perform at the Holyoke Library. They make a stop at our studios to share their incredible artistry and teach us more about this artform’s origin in feet and on guitars far beyond the Iberian Peninsula.

Last night, NEPM hosted an open house to share the new local artwork we’ve brought into our building. One of the paintings on our floor depicts a unique landmark of Springfield that happens to be right beside the NEPM building itself. We speak with artist Charlie Gould about the legends surrounding the house that sits underneath the I-91 highway, and what makes it a compelling subject.