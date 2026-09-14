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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Hazel Basil, poet Martín Espada, 'Dino Map Adventure Live!'

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:08 AM EDT
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Musician Hazel Basil visits The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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Musician Hazel Basil visits The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM
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‘Dino Map Adventure Live!’ is bringing the time of terrible lizards to life all over the areas where they used to roam, complete with real live scientists to help you and your littles understand more about it. We meet with one of the architects of this series, host Marshall Escamilla of Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, at the location they visit on Saturday, the Chicopee Public Library, to learn more about exploring the evidence left millions of years ago.

Live Music Friday brings a familiar face getting her own spotlight to the studio. We’ve seen Hazel Basil perform with other musical guests, but next week she’ll be playing her own music onstage at the Parlor Room in Northampton. We get a sample of that concert and hear how those collaborations have helped the music she makes for herself.

And, we’d be remiss to not acknowledge the anniversary that today brings. To process what that moment means for those of us who have seen both sides of 9/11, we head to Shelburne Falls to meet with a poet who also commemorated the tragedy in his own way, Martín Espada.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYMUSICLive Music SessionsDino TracksLITERATUREEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith