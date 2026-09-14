Music with Hazel Basil, poet Martín Espada, 'Dino Map Adventure Live!'

‘Dino Map Adventure Live!’ is bringing the time of terrible lizards to life all over the areas where they used to roam, complete with real live scientists to help you and your littles understand more about it. We meet with one of the architects of this series, host Marshall Escamilla of Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, at the location they visit on Saturday, the Chicopee Public Library, to learn more about exploring the evidence left millions of years ago.

Live Music Friday brings a familiar face getting her own spotlight to the studio. We’ve seen Hazel Basil perform with other musical guests, but next week she’ll be playing her own music onstage at the Parlor Room in Northampton. We get a sample of that concert and hear how those collaborations have helped the music she makes for herself.