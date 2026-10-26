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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Doctor Gasp, Field Lenox, 'The Teaspoon Brigade,' MGM Springfield President

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:08 AM EDT
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The very spooky Doctor Gasp joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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The very spooky Doctor Gasp joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 learns about "The Teaspoon Brigade."
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The Fabulous 413 learns about "The Teaspoon Brigade."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
MGM Springfield President Louis Theros speaks with NEPM's Fabulous 413 on Oct. 23, 2026
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MGM Springfield President Louis Theros speaks with NEPM's Fabulous 413 on Oct. 23, 2026.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM

Today has a little bit of everything, including solidarity for all as we combine our powers outside in the theater. The Teaspoon Brigade” is an all ages interactive performance teaching us that we all have something to bring to the betterment of our communities. We talk with one of the folx involved, Jayme Timpson Winell, about what you'll engage with at Easthampton’s Park Hill Orchard for two performances on Oct 24.

We also get a little spooky for this week’s Live Music Friday with Doctor Gasp, who brings his seasonally-tinged folk and Americana to the stage of City Space Oct. 23. We learn more about how creepiness crept into his songwriting.

MGM Springfield and the City of Springfield made headlines this week over a dispute regarding renovations, a sale of their downtown casino, and changes to their agreement over the years. We sit with MGM Springfield President & Chief Operating Officer Louis Theros for an exclusive conversation about the dispute and the move to arbitration.

Plus, if you’re looking for scintillating conversation on a wide array of topics with luminaries and experts from all over the globe, then Field Lenox is for you. We speak with organizers Lizzy Aspenlieder and Hunter Runette about the importance of the community gathering to think deeply together all weekend long.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERMUSICLive Music SessionsGAMBLINGBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith