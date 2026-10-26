Music with Doctor Gasp, Field Lenox, 'The Teaspoon Brigade,' MGM Springfield President

Today has a little bit of everything, including solidarity for all as we combine our powers outside in the theater. “ The Teaspoon Brigade ” is an all ages interactive performance teaching us that we all have something to bring to the betterment of our communities. We talk with one of the folx involved, Jayme Timpson Winell, about what you'll engage with at Easthampton’s Park Hill Orchard for two performances on Oct 24.

We also get a little spooky for this week’s Live Music Friday with Doctor Gasp , who brings his seasonally-tinged folk and Americana to the stage of City Space Oct. 23 . We learn more about how creepiness crept into his songwriting.

MGM Springfield and the City of Springfield made headlines this week over a dispute regarding renovations, a sale of their downtown casino, and changes to their agreement over the years. We sit with MGM Springfield President & Chief Operating Officer Louis Theros for an exclusive conversation about the dispute and the move to arbitration.