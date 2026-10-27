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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tanglewood 'Suprise Serenade' LIVE at Berkshire Museum

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT
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Ed Gazouleas on viola, Miles Huang Yixiang Wang on violin, and Alexander Davis-Pegis on cello.
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Ed Gazouleas on viola, Miles Huang Yixiang Wang on violin, and Alexander Davis-Pegis on cello.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks to museum staff, Chief Curator William Dore and aquarium manager Jordan Williams.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to museum staff, Chief Curator William Dore and aquarium manager Jordan Williams.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re out in the Berkshires to take in some beauty and to celebrate, because the Berkshires Museum has recently re-opened after an 18-month renovation.

We learn about the changes to their building great and small as Chief Curator William Dore explains the shifts, refocusing the museum during the construction, and the familiar and new sights they’ve designed for folx to experience throughout their historic space. And manager of the aquarium Jordan Williams joins us to elaborate on the museum’s updated centerpiece, with nearly 6 times as much tank space as before, a plethora of new species and updated technology. We meet their new occupants and learn the ways this section ties into the other exhibits the museum has curated.

Plus, the antiquities and art are not the only beauty we’re checking out at the Berkshire Museum. The Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) and Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) are launching a series they’re calling “Surprise Serenades,” bringing string quartet performances to unlikely places. We hear a performance and talk about the importance of connecting the community with this music from Mark Rulison, artistic administrator at TLI; Ed Gazouleas, TMC director; and TMC fellows Miles Huang, Yixiang Wang, and Alexander Davis-Pegis.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSEUMSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith