Tanglewood 'Suprise Serenade' LIVE at Berkshire Museum

We’re out in the Berkshires to take in some beauty and to celebrate, because the Berkshires Museum has recently re-opened after an 18-month renovation.

We learn about the changes to their building great and small as Chief Curator William Dore explains the shifts, refocusing the museum during the construction, and the familiar and new sights they’ve designed for folx to experience throughout their historic space. And manager of the aquarium Jordan Williams joins us to elaborate on the museum’s updated centerpiece, with nearly 6 times as much tank space as before, a plethora of new species and updated technology. We meet their new occupants and learn the ways this section ties into the other exhibits the museum has curated.