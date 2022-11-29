¿Qué es comer saludable? Una pregunta tan simple como compleja

Muchas enfermedades serias tienen su causa en una mala alimentación. Esto lo aprendió muy bien el colombiano Diego Ortiz, quien pasó un susto tan grande, que se propuso bajar 51 libras de peso corporal en tiempo récord. Expertos en nutrición y dietética nos acompañan de compras al supermercado para aprender a comer bien, y entender el rol que desempeña la alimentación en la prevención y tratamiento de enfermedades. También hablamos sobre los problemas sistémicos que hacen que la comida chatarra sea tan popular en los Estados Unidos.

En este episodio:

Dra. Teresa Fung, profesora adjunta de nutrición en Harvard School of Public Health. Editora asociada del Journal of Nutrition, miembro del consejo editorial de Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Prof. Michael Jacobson, investigador y defensor de la nutrición, asociado al Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Fundador del Center for Science in the Public Interest

Josiemer Mattei, investigadora y profesora de nutrición en la Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Dra. Carolina Ruiz Valenzuela, dietista clínica en el Martha Elliot Health Center del Boston Children's Hospital

Diego Ortiz, músico colombiano quien perdió 51 libras de peso corporal al cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios

What is a healthy diet? A simple but complex question

Many serious diseases are caused by a poor diet. This is something that Colombian Diego Ortiz learned the hard way. His unhealthy food habits put him on the verge of dying, so he decided to do something about it. Experts in nutrition and dietetics come to do shopping with us at the supermarket to teach us what to put in our cart, and help us understand the role food plays in prevention and treatment of diseases. We also talk about the systemic problems that make junk food so popular in the United States.

In this episode:

Dr. Teresa Fung, adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, associate editor at the Journal of Nutrition, and member of the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Prof. Michael Jacobson, researcher and nutrition advocate affiliated to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Founder of the Center for Science in the Public Interest

Josiemer Mattei, researcher and adjunct professor of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Dr. Carolina Ruiz Valenzuela, clinical dietist with the Martha Elliot Health Center at Boston Children's Hospital

