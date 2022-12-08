Infertilidad: un problema en ascenso

Una pareja de inmigrantes colombianos se enfrentan a una serie de retos para formar una familia en su nuevo hogar en Estados Unidos. En este episodio los acompañaremos para entender cómo fue su proceso y sabremos si finalmente consiguieron tener un bebé. Expertos en salud reproductiva explican cuáles son las causas principales de la infertilidad, y por qué está en aumento.

En este episodio:

Lidia Minguez, investigadora de salud reproductiva y profesora asociada en Harvard School of Public Health

Dr. Antonio Gargiulo, especialista en fertilidad, profesor asociado en obstetricia, ginecología y biología reproductiva en Harvard Medical School

Rocio Alaniz, psicóloga experta en psicología de la reproducción asistida

Rogelio Sáenz, sociólogo y demógrafo de la Universidad de Texas en San Antonio

Mabel Medina y Vidal Alvarez, pareja de colombianos que cuenta su experiencia al pasar por un proceso de Fertilización In Vitro

Infertility is on the rise

An immigrant couple from Colombia face a series of challenges to start a family in their new home in the United States. One of them is infertility. In this episode, reproductive health experts explain the main causes of infertility, and why it’s on the rise in the United States.

In this episode:

Antonio R. Gargiulo, MD, fertility specialist, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School

Lidia Minguez, reproductive health researcher and associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health

Rocio Alaniz, Expert in Psychology of Assisted Reproduction. Educator and Counselor in Sexuality

Rogelio Sáenz, sociologist and demographer at the University of Texas at San Antonio

Mabel Medina and Vidal Alvarez, Colombian couple who went through a process of In Vitro Fertilization

