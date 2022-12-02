¿Qué se necesita para llegar a los 100 años?

Una abuelita de Guatemala celebra su cumpleaños número 102 rodeada de su familia, y dice que “se siente de 75”. Una mujer cubana de 95 años acaba de grabar su primer disco como cantante y ha sido nominada a los Latin Grammy. Ambas comparten sus secretos para mantenerse con buena salud, mientras que dos científicos expertos en longevidad humana explican las claves para llegar a los 100 años.

En este episodio:

Angela Alvarez, cantante cubana que a sus 95 años fue nominada al Latin Grammy como mejor nueva artista

Rosenda, mujer de Guatemala que recientemente celebró su cumpleaños número 102

Thomas Perls, MD, MPH director y fundador del Estudio Centenario de Nueva Inglaterra, el estudio más grande y de mayor duración sobre personas centenarias en el mundo

Kyriakos S. Markides, PhD, es profesor de longevidad humana en la Universidad de Texas y editor del Journal of Aging and Health

What does it take to reach 100 years?

A Guatemalan grandmother celebrates her 102nd birthday surrounded by her family, and says she "feels 75." A 95-year-old Cuban woman has just recorded her first album as a singer and has been nominated for a Latin Grammy. Both share their secrets to stay in good health, while two scientists who are experts in human longevity explain the keys to reaching 100 years.

In this episode:

Angela Alvarez, Cuban singer who at 95 was nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist

Rosenda, a woman from Guatemala who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday

Thomas Perls, MD, MPH director and founder of the New England Centennial Study, the largest and longest running study of centenarians in the world

Kyriakos S. Markides, PhD, is a professor of human longevity at the University of Texas and editor of the Journal of Aging and Health

