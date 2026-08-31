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Amanpour and Company

Five Years Later, Afghan Refugee Recounts Her Escape

Season 2026 Episode 8239 | 18m 34s

Mursal Rahim, an Afghan refugee and human rights advocate, recounts the day exactly five years ago that she fled her home to escape the Taliban’s violent return to power.

Extra
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Glen Miller Memorabilia, ca. 1940
Appraisal: Glen Miller Memorabilia, ca. 1940
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:50
Watch 2:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Herman J. van der Weele Painting, ca. 1880
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:20
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Appraisal: 1844 Johan Barthold Jongkind Watercolor
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:21
Watch 2:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Appraisal: 1895 UNC Football
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:55
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Appraisal: 1936 Arcade Parmelee Yellow Cab Toy
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:10
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