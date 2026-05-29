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Amanpour and Company

“How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies”

Season 2026 Episode 8173 | 17m 29s

Political scientist Jeffrey Winters argues that, while the wealthy have dominated the masses throughout history, the gulf between oligarchs and the average citizen today is even greater than during Imperial Rome. In his new book, Winters points out one key difference: Today, this disparity is often achieved and maintained through democratic means. The author joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.

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