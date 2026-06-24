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Amanpour and Company

June 25, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8192 | 55m 43s

Mary Triny Mena brings us a special report on the devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Fmr. Secretary of State John Kerry weighs in on U.S.-Iran negotiations. Baroness Beeban Kidron discusses children's rights online in her new book "Users." The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the "ugly battle" playing out behind America's 250th celebrations.

Aired: 06/24/26
Extra
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NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
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Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
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Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
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FRONTLINE
"The Crown Prince & the President" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Preview: S2026 E8 | 0:30
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Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
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PBS News Hour
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after new Hormuz shutdown
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after latest Strait of Hormuz shutdown
Clip: S2026 E131 | 8:22
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PBS News Hour
America's first hospital traces nation's history of medicine
America's oldest hospital preserves the nation's history of medicine and health care
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:42
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PBS News Hour
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes flatten buildings
Clip: S2026 E131 | 4:20
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PBS News Hour
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:12
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