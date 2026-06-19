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Amanpour and Company

June 22, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8189 | 55m 52s

Tom McTague, Editor in Chief, The New Statesman, on British PM Keir Starmer's resignation announcement. Josh Fox imagines a more welcoming approach to climate-based migration in his new documentary. Reshma Saujani looks at the role of motherhood in America and the support women need to care for children. Artist JR shares his transformation of the Pont Neuf in Paris.

Aired: 06/21/26
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 E1
What does it take for an Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star—for the first time in Chicago?
Special:
Watch 0:29
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 | Trailer
It’s not just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the journeys behind it.
Preview: 0:29
Watch 0:26
FRONTLINE
"Baby Brokers" - Preview
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
Preview: S2026 E7 | 0:26
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP’s new rifts over Iran
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new rifts between Trump and GOP leaders over Iran
Clip: S2026 E128 | 8:07
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