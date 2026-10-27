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Amanpour and Company

Idaho’s Abortion Ban Changed Women’s Healthcare. Can a Vote Change It Back?

Season 2027 Episode 9019 | 16m 16s

As Idaho votes on abortion rights, the state is still grappling with its near-total ban, enacted in 2022. Roughly one-third of OB-GYNs have since left, retired or stopped practicing obstetrics, leaving patients traveling hours for care. Lerer joins the show to discuss how the abortion ban has impacted maternal healthcare and why restoring what Idaho has lost may take years beyond next week’s vote.

Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Independent Lens
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In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
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Nature
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The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
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Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
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Clip: S30 E23 | 2:34
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
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