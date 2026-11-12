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Amanpour and Company

Jon Batiste’s New Nature Doc Explores the Swamps of the South

Season 2027 Episode 9032 | 18m 08s

From the sounds of the American South to its natural beauty, Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste is turning his attention to the landscape of the region he calls home. His new documentary "American Amazon" explores the biodiversity of the South and Batiste's connection to the music and culture that shaped him. Batiste speaks to Walter Isaacson about his Louisiana roots and the film.

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