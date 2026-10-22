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Amanpour and Company

She Fled Syria At 11. For a Decade These Filmmakers Watched Her Grow Up

Season 2027 Episode 9016 | 19m 02s

"One in a Million" chronicles a girl's life from childhood to adulthood as she escapes Aleppo, Syria, begins a new life in Germany, and eventually returns to her homeland. The documentary took filmmakers Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes a decade to make and they join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss their narrative of displacement, belonging and identity.

Extra
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