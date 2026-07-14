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Amanpour and Company

Study Finds Americans are Divided into 9 Political Groups. Which Are You In?

Season 2026 Episode 8205 | 18m 05s

As midterm elections approach, partisan divides feel more extreme than ever. Americans normally face two choices at the ballot box but a new Pew Research Center report says that most voters feel their political identities are not aligned with the two major parties. Jocelyn Kiley is the Director of Research at the organization. She says the real political scene in America is far more nuanced.

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