Amanpour and Company

August 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7285 | 55m 29s

President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, explores what impact Pres. Trump's second term has had on conflicts across the globe. Former Special Adviser to Shinzo Abe Tomohiko Taniguchi and Mira Rapp-Hooper, partner at the Asia Group, discuss Japan's recent upper house election and the role of rice. Journalist Afeef Nessouli shares what he saw while reporting in Gaza.

Aired: 07/31/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35