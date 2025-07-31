August 1, 2025

President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, explores what impact Pres. Trump's second term has had on conflicts across the globe. Former Special Adviser to Shinzo Abe Tomohiko Taniguchi and Mira Rapp-Hooper, partner at the Asia Group, discuss Japan's recent upper house election and the role of rice. Journalist Afeef Nessouli shares what he saw while reporting in Gaza.