Amanpour and Company

January 23, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7149

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, explains the impact of Trump's executive orders on people fleeing persecution. Jelani Cobb, Dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, on how the press should navigate a second Trump term. Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman discusses Trump’s first executive orders in office and whether they’ll hold up if challenged by the courts.

Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Independent Lens
Trailer | Skin of Glass
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Nature
Preview of Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Independent Lens
Trailer | The In Between
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
NOVA
Dino Birds Preview
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Paper Men's Jacket, ca. 1965
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Outlanders
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Nature
Lion vs. Wildebeest: How Lions Hunt as a Pride
Lions may not have the cheetah's speed or the leopard's forest cover but they have other tricks.
Nature
Beware of Baboons! How They Keep the Woodland Safe
Baboons are the eyes and ears of the woodlands.
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2025
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50