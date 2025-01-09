© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7136 | 55m 47s

Former CIA Director David Petraeus discusses Donald Trump's forthcoming presidency and the global challenges he will face. Former Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna weighs in on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's decision to step down. Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recounts his experience at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection that took place four years ago today.

Aired: 01/05/25
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin
Episode: S2025 E7138 | 55:45
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2024
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7137 | 55:23
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes; Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep; Fawzia Koofi; Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7130 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes; Michael Mann; Abrahm Lustgarten
Episode: S2024 E7129 | 55:47