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Amanpour and Company

March 19, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8122 | 55m 43s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel reacts to the latest out of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Nuclear expert Ali Vaez discusses the disruption of the global energy supply. New York Magazine contributor Sam Adler-Bell reveals what's pushing young women to leave MAGA behind.

Aired: 03/18/26
Extra
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Backside: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Great Performances
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st mvt.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Clip: S53 E11 | 2:42
Watch 5:32
Great Performances
The Story of Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms
Elisabeth Brauss and Scott Yoo discuss the relationship between Schumann and Brahms.
Clip: S53 E11 | 5:32
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1645 "Magni Ducatus Lithuaniae" Atlas Map
Appraisal: 1645 "Magni Ducatus Lithuaniae" Atlas Map
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:12
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