March 23, 2026

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Elisabeth Brauss and Scott Yoo discuss the relationship between Schumann and Brahms.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Take a look at what we explore in season 7 of "Now Hear This.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur