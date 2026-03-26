© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 27, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8128 | 55m 28s

Bill McKibben underscores the urgent need to transition away from oil. The brother of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, Hamidreza, discusses the risks facing Iran's political prisoners. A special CNN investigation reveals how widespread intimate partner violence has become. "Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture, and its eventual downfall.

Aired: 03/26/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:18
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:28
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E12 | 4:20
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E12 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1904 Philadelphia Quilt
Appraisal: 1904 Philadelphia Quilt
Clip: S30 E12 | 1:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2026
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Episode: S2026 E8127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Episode: S2026 E8122 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2026
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2026 E8121 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2026
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Episode: S2026 E8119 | 55:39
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2026
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2026 E8118 | 55:30