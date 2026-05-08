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Amanpour and Company

May 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8159 | 55m 54s

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado discusses the prospect of democratic elections in her country. Author Omer Bartov traces Israel's present crisis back to the tensions rooted in its founding in his new book "Israel: What Went Wrong." Journalist and author Bob Davis discusses how a small American town recovered from the impact of Chinese imports — and what it reveals about the U.S.

Aired: 05/10/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 1:48
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois passed away on the eve of the 1963 March on Washington
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
Clip: S40 E4 | 1:48
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
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