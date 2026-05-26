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Amanpour and Company

May 27, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8171 | 55m 50s

Former Obama advisor Ben Rhodes discusses the war in Iran and his latest book "All We Say." Conflict resolution expert Oliver McTernan explains the rising violence in the West Bank. Documented's Editor-in-Chief Ethar El-Katatney discusses how Haiti may be hit hard by looming restrictions on remittances.

Aired: 05/26/26
Extra
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May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
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McCain says WFP faces funding pressure amid global crises
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
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Cuban diplomat says Havana ready to defend itself from U.S.
Cuban diplomat says Havana not seeking conflict but ready to defend itself against U.S.
Clip: S2026 E109 | 11:11
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How AI is helping researchers develop new antibiotics
How AI is helping researchers develop antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections
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