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Amanpour and Company

May 28, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8172 | 55m 50s

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) discusses the latest out of Washington as well as his new book that focuses on the morality crisis he says America is facing. UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan on the instability inside the UN and why she may be the person to lead the organization. Author Jill Lepore reflects on America's 250th birthday and how we can celebrate the milestone in fraught times.

Aired: 05/27/26
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