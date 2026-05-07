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Amanpour and Company

May 8, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8158 | 55m 34s

Walter Isaacson reflects on America at 250 with his new book "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written." Jeremy Diamond speaks to Palestinian journalist Al al-Samoudi about his detention in Israeli prison. Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 100th birthday. Sesame Workshop President and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westin speaks about the impact of a caring adult on children in "What I Learned from Mom."

Aired: 05/07/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
Watch 3:10
American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
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