Amanpour and Company

November 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8030 | 55m 50s

Ret. Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton marks U.S. Veteran's Day and the continued fighting in Ukraine. MSF's Christopher Lockyear discusses how winter's fast approach is already impacting Ukrainian troops and civilians. Director Hasan Hadi tells the story of an Iraqi schoolgirl in "The President's Cake." Director Bonni Cohen and Fmr. Navy SEAL Marcus Capone discuss the new doc. "In Waves and War."

Aired: 11/10/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: S2025 E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: S2025 E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2025 E8026 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2025 E8025 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: S2025 E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8023 | 55:49
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2025 E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: S2025 E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: S2025 E8020 | 55:50