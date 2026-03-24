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Amanpour and Company

March 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8126 | 55m 43s

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide discusses Europe's concern about the illegality of the U.S. war in Iran. Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Husam Zomlot discusses intensifying violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Military expert Robert Pape warns of an "escalation trap" that the U.S. is heading towards in Iran.

Aired: 03/24/26
Extra
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:18
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E12 | 3:09
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E12 | 4:20
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1904 Philadelphia Quilt
Appraisal: 1904 Philadelphia Quilt
Clip: S30 E12 | 1:51
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