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Amanpour and Company

September 25, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8258 | 55m 47s

Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discusses U.S.-Iran diplomacy and Qatar's efforts over Gaza. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discusses the war in Ukraine and a growing strain on European security, while President Trump invites Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami. Chef Alon Shaya’s cookbook, Memories of a Good Meal, explores how food can preserve history and stories of survival.

Aired: 09/24/26
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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