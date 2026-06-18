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American Experience

George H.W. Bush, Part 2

Season 20 Episode 10 | 1hr 20m 59s

This biography examines the life and career of our 41st president, from his service in World War II to his days in the Oval Office with the fall of the Berlin Wall, race riots in LA and the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Aired: 05/05/08 | Expires: 09/25/26
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
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